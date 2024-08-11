Brian D. Truelove Sells 3,000 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) Director Brian D. Truelove sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bristow Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE VTOL opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 943.25 and a beta of 1.32. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Bristow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bristow Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Bristow Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Bristow Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

