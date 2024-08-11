Brian K. Miller Sells 2,000 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total value of $1,135,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,122. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

TYL stock opened at $575.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.14, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.16 and a 1-year high of $593.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $516.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,691,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,390,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,493,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 868,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,935,000 after buying an additional 100,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 532,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,501,000 after buying an additional 70,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.