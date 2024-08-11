Brokers Issue Forecasts for Personalis, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Personalis in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Personalis’ current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Personalis in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Personalis Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $3.26 on Friday. Personalis has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $4.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.85.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 58.31% and a negative net margin of 124.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Personalis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Personalis during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Personalis during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Personalis by 58.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Personalis by 392.8% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 211,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 168,274 shares during the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

