Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

BMBL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bumble from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Bumble from an outperform rating to an inline rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bumble from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.91.

Bumble Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $754.67 million, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.70. Bumble has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $17.31.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at $331,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bumble by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bumble by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bumble by 128.3% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

