Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Piper Sandler

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BMBL. Bank of America lowered shares of Bumble from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bumble from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bumble from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.91.

Bumble Price Performance

BMBL stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. Bumble has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $754.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at $16,112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,374 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,822,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,837,000 after purchasing an additional 613,759 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

