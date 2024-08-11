BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $21,320,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,972,000. Moneywise Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.57.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

BWXT opened at $97.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

