California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,150 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,874.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $20.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.94. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $25.34.

Insider Transactions at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 3499999990.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith A. Goldan bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,037.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,038.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

