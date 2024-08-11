California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 71,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $752,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Barclays downgraded Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.57.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $124.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.88. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $126.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

