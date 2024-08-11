California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of John Wiley & Sons worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth $30,180,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,500,000 after buying an additional 302,491 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,502,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,440,000 after buying an additional 188,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,052,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

NYSE:WLY opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.86. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $49.20.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $468.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.70 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.3525 dividend. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.74%.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

