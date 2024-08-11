California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Zeta Global worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZETA. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1,549.5% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,519,000 after buying an additional 5,806,578 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,560,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,682,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,664,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZETA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Zeta Global Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $23.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $25.53.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

