California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.76 Million Stake in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in World Kinect by 77.5% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 44,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 19,467 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect in the first quarter valued at $392,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 19.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,056,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,637,000 after purchasing an additional 146,899 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other World Kinect news, Director John L. Manley sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $452,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,083.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Trading Down 0.2 %

WKC opened at $26.09 on Friday. World Kinect Co. has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that World Kinect Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. World Kinect’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

World Kinect Company Profile

(Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Featured Articles

