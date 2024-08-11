California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.82 Million Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ODP were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,070,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ODP by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after buying an additional 164,020 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Select LLC acquired a new stake in ODP during the 4th quarter worth $7,826,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in ODP by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,748,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,418,000 after acquiring an additional 133,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in ODP in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,328,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $25.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.88. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $58.98. The company has a market cap of $916.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. ODP’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ODP. StockNews.com lowered ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

