California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.82 Million Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $860,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $41.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

