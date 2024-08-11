California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 98,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $188,078,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.25 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

