California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 58.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Expro Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Expro Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Steven J. Russell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 84,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,701,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $60,117,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,195,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Steven J. Russell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 84,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,737,240 shares of company stock worth $60,891,007. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expro Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Expro Group Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE XPRO opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. Expro Group Holdings has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $25.04.

Expro Group Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Further Reading

