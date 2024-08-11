California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Photronics were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Photronics by 571.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $21.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.38. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $34.16.

Photronics Profile

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

