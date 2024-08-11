California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of B. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $829,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE B opened at $37.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.66. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.33, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 711.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Barnes Group

Barnes Group Profile

(Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.