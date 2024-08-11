California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,314 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in OPENLANE by 277.0% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,529,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,953 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OPENLANE in the first quarter worth about $865,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in OPENLANE by 2.9% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 112,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in OPENLANE by 1.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 120,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in OPENLANE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,775,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $151,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,835 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KAR opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.11 million. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 6,000 shares of OPENLANE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $108,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,079.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KAR shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

