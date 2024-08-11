California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,380 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,380 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,236,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,299,000 after buying an additional 420,428 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,554,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 232,091 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,547,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,288,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,432,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 272,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,343,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RLJ shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.69.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.60.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. This is an increase from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 214.29%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

