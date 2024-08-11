California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,263 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Andersons were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANDE. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Andersons by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ANDE opened at $47.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.04. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.61.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

