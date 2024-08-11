California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,638 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of SJW Group worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SJW Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in SJW Group by 60.7% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SJW Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group during the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in SJW Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 62,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SJW Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SJW Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

SJW Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $57.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average of $56.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $70.74.

SJW Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

