California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,527 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,957 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 4,075.0% in the first quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 4,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $47,249.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,455.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NBT Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $44.50 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $50.83. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.02 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 16.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NBTB. Stephens lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

