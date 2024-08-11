California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,869 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,910,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,465,000 after acquiring an additional 58,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,416,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,914,000 after acquiring an additional 38,358 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,240,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,371,000 after buying an additional 305,542 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,214,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,332,000 after buying an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1,186.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 890,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after buying an additional 820,864 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Insider Transactions at Kennametal

In related news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.28 per share, with a total value of $121,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,275.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average is $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $543.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Articles

