Calvin Mcdonald Purchases 11,756 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $86.21 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $157.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.13.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 25,681 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,841 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 742,062 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $67,052,000 after purchasing an additional 148,434 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

