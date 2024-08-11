Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.13

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.13 and traded as high as $36.72. Camden National shares last traded at $36.15, with a volume of 43,428 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAC shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Camden National from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Camden National from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Camden National by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Camden National by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Camden National by 89.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

