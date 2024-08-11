Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Price Target to $3.00

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Solo Brands Trading Up 11.9 %

NYSE:DTC opened at $1.32 on Thursday. Solo Brands has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $120.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.62.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $85.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solo Brands will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 49,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $97,140.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $492,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 49,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $97,140.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 52,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $101,590.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,590.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Solo Brands by 10.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

