Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Target Price to $14.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $35.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALLO. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.96.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $484.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,997.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,724,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,997.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,292.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 429.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

