Cantor Fitzgerald Raises CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $62.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CVS Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.19.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.19. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

