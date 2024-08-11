Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 451,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,681. The company has a quick ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $126,131.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,319 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $142,407.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $126,131.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,596 shares of company stock worth $804,530. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,959,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,991,000 after buying an additional 173,172 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,047,000 after buying an additional 658,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,827,000 after buying an additional 412,486 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,097,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,149,000 after buying an additional 400,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,823,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,018,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

