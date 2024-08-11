Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) Target Price to $10.00

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Elutia from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of ELUT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.00. 15,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,859. Elutia has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48.

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elutia will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELUT. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elutia in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elutia in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Elutia by 50.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elutia in the first quarter worth about $2,512,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elutia by 288.8% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.

