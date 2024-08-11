Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 333.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $498,315.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,172,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $18,703,160 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $541.15 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $404.72 and a 12 month high of $637.51. The company has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $591.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.