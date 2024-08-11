Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) – Capital One Financial decreased their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now anticipates that the company will earn $3.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.30) per share.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54).

OLMA has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $11.85 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a market cap of $662.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $576,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,058,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after buying an additional 705,655 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 774,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 164,143 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 17,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $54,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 786,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,594,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $54,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 786,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,594,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $35,784,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 783,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,676,289.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,449,066 shares of company stock worth $36,319,848. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.