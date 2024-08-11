CareTech (LON:CTH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $750.00

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 750 ($9.58) and traded as low as GBX 748 ($9.56). CareTech shares last traded at GBX 750 ($9.58), with a volume of 424,247 shares trading hands.
CareTech Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 750 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 750. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.31. The company has a market cap of £850.02 million and a P/E ratio of 10,714.29.
CareTech Company Profile
CareTech Holdings PLC provides care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, Foster Care, and Digital Technology. The Adult Services segment offers care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, mental health and autistic spectrum disorders, physical impairment, and brain injury.
