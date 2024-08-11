Carl Dambkowski Sells 7,335 Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Stock

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) insider Carl Dambkowski sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $298,314.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,690,916.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Carl Dambkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $225,412.00.

NASDAQ:APGE opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.71. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $72.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.39.

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

APGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,894,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,899,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

