Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $134.51 and last traded at $134.22. 477,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,476,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.73.

Get Carvana alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carvana

Carvana Trading Up 1.9 %

Insider Transactions at Carvana

The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total value of $9,839,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,090,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,103,888.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total value of $9,839,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,090,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,103,888.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $7,043,443.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,150,427.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,501,056 shares of company stock worth $306,443,218 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 110.0% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 450.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 127.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Carvana in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.