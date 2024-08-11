Casdin Partners Master Fund, L Buys 500,000 Shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 500,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $785,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,430,821 shares in the company, valued at $76,036,388.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 1,000,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $1,630,000.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 200,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $316,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 150,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $387,000.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 100,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 352,072 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $901,304.32.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 500,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $1,285,000.00.

Standard BioTools Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ LAB opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $600.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.67. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools ( NASDAQ:LAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 88.47%. The company had revenue of $45.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Standard BioTools by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,034,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900,104 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter valued at $23,993,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter valued at $23,993,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter valued at $5,103,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter valued at $4,107,000. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Standard BioTools from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

