Ceeto Capital Group LLC Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ceeto Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.8% of Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after buying an additional 295,132 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,888,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,106,726 shares of company stock worth $1,221,095,028 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $166.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.