Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $167.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $168.00 to $167.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.87.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $126.50 on Thursday. Celanese has a twelve month low of $110.76 and a twelve month high of $172.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.33). Celanese had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Celanese by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,137,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Celanese by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,325,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Celanese by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,809,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,907,000 after purchasing an additional 468,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,031,776,000 after purchasing an additional 354,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Celanese by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,337,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,567,000 after acquiring an additional 329,740 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

