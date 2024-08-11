Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Lowered to $138.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.87.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $126.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Celanese has a 12-month low of $110.76 and a 12-month high of $172.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.11 and a 200-day moving average of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.33). Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

