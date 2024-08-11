Celestica (TSE:CLS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $65.63

Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$65.63 and traded as low as C$63.32. Celestica shares last traded at C$65.46, with a volume of 636,587 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLS shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Celestica from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC lowered Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Celestica alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Celestica

Celestica Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$75.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.80.

In other news, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.51, for a total transaction of C$1,048,187.00. In related news, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.51, for a total value of C$1,048,187.00. Also, Senior Officer Jason Phillips sold 20,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.75, for a total transaction of C$1,035,092.00. Insiders have sold 68,700 shares of company stock worth $3,983,829 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.