Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 13,618 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 231.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $49,763,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,524,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,089,000 after buying an additional 1,017,503 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,112,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,460,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 507,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,005,000 after acquiring an additional 258,275 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of POR opened at $46.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $43,363.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,996 shares in the company, valued at $630,239.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,239.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,949 shares of company stock worth $184,767 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on POR. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

