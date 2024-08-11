Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 3,025 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $12,606,000. Second Line Capital LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.3% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter worth $156,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RA stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -1,463.64%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

