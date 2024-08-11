Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 326 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 73,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.79.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
