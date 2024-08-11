Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 4,124 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 80.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 348.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 44,797 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 139,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 45,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,951,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.13.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $72.06 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.02 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.89.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,077,548,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 39,964,738 shares of company stock worth $1,132,432,195 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

