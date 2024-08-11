Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 5,718 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF alerts:

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HDMV opened at $29.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.60.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (HDMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of low expected volatility mid and large-cap stocks from developed markets. HDMV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.