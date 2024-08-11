Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 6,170 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. SFI Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 91,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

NASDAQ ROBT opened at $40.03 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $458.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0844 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

