Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 562,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,208,000 after buying an additional 415,054 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,489,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,595,000 after buying an additional 50,209 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 176,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.83.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

ATO opened at $128.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $132.24.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

