Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 106.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,777 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in eBay by 2.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,530 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 3.1% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,488 shares of company stock valued at $565,910 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

eBay Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $56.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $57.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

