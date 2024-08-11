Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 127.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 50.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,770,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,448.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,016. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.8 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $226.46 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $191.97 and a one year high of $238.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.43.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.