Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 127.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSWC. B. Riley dropped their price target on Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

CSWC stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.24. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $27.23.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 46.81%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.17%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

